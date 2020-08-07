This Video of Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Dancing to 'Aunty Ji' in Wigs is Adorable

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan recently pleased fans by sharing a fun BTS video from the sets of their hugely popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the adorable clip, Shivangi, who plays Naira and Mohsin, who plays Kartik, can be seen in their respective avatars on the daily soap, but with a twist.

Kartik and Naira can be seen sporting old people's look and wigs as they dance to Aunty ji song in the candid video from their TV show sets. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was back after a three-month hiatus in July with new episodes. Shivangi is playing two characters with different personalities in the fresh run. Apart from Naira, a traditional daughter-in-law in the project, she is also showing her stylish and vivacious avatar as Tina. Meanwhile, Shivangi and Mohsin are all set to drop their first music video, titled Baarish, on August 11.

The song has been sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. Its lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Aditya Dev has turned music producer for the video that has been directed by Arif Khan.

Are you excited to watch Shivangi and Mohsin romance in Baarish music video?