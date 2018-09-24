Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter's Day With '101-year Young Grandma'; Watch Video

Sushmita Sen never ceases to surprise fans with her noble deeds and simplicity. Once again, the former Miss Universe left her followers in awe of her after she celebrated Daughter's Day with a '101-year young grandma.'Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita shared a video, wherein she can be seen sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.She wrote, "Love and blessings to me is the ultimate wealth. I am beyond fortunate, to often meet people, who know how to shower it unconditionally and abundantly. Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching experience of home, farmlife, yummy food, family, friends. And our 101-year young grandma 'I will return again'. (sic)"Sushmita is a proud mother of two adopted daughters named Renée and Aaliyah. The actress, who continues to inspire many, both personally and professionally, is an active Instagram user. She keeps sharing photographs and video snippets of her quality time with her daughters.