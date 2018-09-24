English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter's Day With '101-year Young Grandma'; Watch Video
The actress, who continues to inspire many, both personally and professionally, is an active Instagram user.
Sushmita Sen never ceases to surprise fans with her noble deeds and simplicity. Once again, the former Miss Universe left her followers in awe of her after she celebrated Daughter's Day with a '101-year young grandma.'
Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita shared a video, wherein she can be seen sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.
She wrote, "Love and blessings to me is the ultimate wealth. I am beyond fortunate, to often meet people, who know how to shower it unconditionally and abundantly. Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching experience of home, farmlife, yummy food, family, friends. And our 101-year young grandma 'I will return again'. (sic)"
Sushmita is a proud mother of two adopted daughters named Renée and Aaliyah. The actress, who continues to inspire many, both personally and professionally, is an active Instagram user. She keeps sharing photographs and video snippets of her quality time with her daughters.
View this post on Instagram
Love & blessings to me is the ultimate #wealth ❤️👍I am beyond fortunate,to often meet people,who know how to shower it unconditionally & abundantly 👏😊😍💃🏻 Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching #experience of #home #farmlife #yummyfood #family #friends & our 101 year young #grandma 😁😇❤️ “I will return again” 😊🙏 #sharing #simplicity #happiness #forevercherished ❤️😘 love you guys!!! #happydaughtersday 😍
