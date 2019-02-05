This Video of Sushmita Sen Dancing to Her Iconic Song 'Chunari Chunari' is Unmissable, Watch Here

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl reportedly met at a fashion show a couple of months back and hit it off immediately. Since then the two have constantly been sharing pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts.On Monday, the actress attended a family wedding along with her daughter Alisah and Rohman in Delhi. She also gave the inside glimpse from the wedding by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram.In one particular video, she is seen dancing with her nephew, who happens to be the groom too. They can be seen dancing to Sushmita's hit song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No 1. Dressed casually in a black puffer jacket and colour-coordinated denim, Sushmita is all smile as she shakes a leg with the groom.Sharing the video, she wrote: “#chunarichunari This seems to be one of Shiv’s favourite songs for he knows all the steps!!! And his beautiful bride Rukman @rukmandhawan definitely has the BEST official wedding photo with yours truly, Good job Alisah #cherished @aaradhikachopra love you guys!!!!” (sic)Over the last few months, Sushmita and Rohman have made several public appearances together— from Diwali bashes to the New Year parties. Though Sushmita refuted all speculations of a wedding anytime soon, she did admit that she was dating Rohman, a model 15 years younger to her.In a recent Instagram post, the former Miss Universe was all praise for her boyfriend and called him "that’s my man". Rohman participated in father’s race at Alisah's school and won a gold medal for the Sen family.Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT’S MY MAN! @rohmanshawl wins the #100mts gold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father’s race!!! what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!"*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.