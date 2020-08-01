This Video of Taimur Ali Khan Playing with a Musical Toy is Unmissable

A video featuring one of the most sought after star kids in B-town has been doing rounds on social media. Born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan continues to charm paparazzi and thousands of social media users with his adorable expressions.

The old clip shows the little Nawab lost in his own world despite being in front of the camera. The three-year-old munchkin is wearing a printed kurta as he enjoys his leisure time playing with a musical toy. He is his usual adorable self with his cute antics.

Just a few days back, a post shared by Taimur's mother sent Instagrammers into a meltdown. Kareena decided to give her own shot at the trending 'black and white challenge'. Her post had a collage of Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The project will see Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Saif has Bhoot Police alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Ali Fazal in leads. The film is said to be a comedy horror and is written and directed by Pavan Kirpalani. He has been roped in to play the male protagonist in Bunty aur Babli 2 with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji.