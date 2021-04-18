movies

This Video of Varun Dhawan from 'Bhediya' Set is Winning the Internet

Bhediya is currently filming in Arunachal Pradesh and is set for April 2022 release.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting for Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. A video from the set is going viral on social media that shows Varun unknowingly missing out on feeding cake to a little girl. Kriti made fun of her co-star as she shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “This might make your day. We all have been there, haven’t we? P.S. : cant believe you did that to her (sic)."

Varun is currently shooting in the scenic state of Arunachal Pradesh for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which also features Kriti, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

The supernatural thriller film has been scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

first published:April 18, 2021, 09:34 IST