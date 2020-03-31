MOVIES

1-MIN READ

This Video of Vicky Kaushal and Brother Sunny is Sibling Goals, Check It Out

This Video of Vicky Kaushal and Brother Sunny is Sibling Goals, Check It Out

A throwback video of Vicky Kaushal jamming with his brother Sunny to the hit 90s song Taal Se Taal Mila has gone viral recently.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is spending quality time with family during the quarantine phase.

In a recent video surfaced online, we see the Raazi actor and brother Sunny bond over a classic Hindi track from the 90s. The delightful throwback clip shows the sibling duo seated in a car with 1999 film Taal’s title track playing on the stereo.

Last night, The Manmarziyaan star logged in to his Instagram account to share a blissful moment with mother. The photo showing the 31-year-old actor sitting down with his mom in their balcony.

Set against a beautiful sunset, the all-smiles candid was captioned as, "माँ-ए नी मेरीए"

माँ-ए नी मेरीए

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The heart-captivating moment got the Masaan actor’s followers emotional as the comments were flooded with heart emojis.

A few days ago, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a timeworn classic photograph featuring Sunny. Along with the photo, the Sanju actor wrote, “Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez.”

Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

q

The post got much love from his fans and followers including Sunny, who commented, “Pink cheetah print?? Hmmmm.. fashion game on point!”

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh directed horror thriller, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

