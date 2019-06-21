This Video of Vidya Balan Feeding Alligators is Both Scary and Cute
Vidya Balan is currently in the United States, where she is holidaying and taking some time off from work.
Image of Vidya Balan, courtesy of Instagram
Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and fearless artists in Bollywood, someone who has impressed the audiences time and again with her choice of films and roles she plays in them. However, in a recent video posted by the actress on her Instagram account, we get a glimpse of the bold and brave lifestyle she lives in real life.
The actress is currently in Florida, United States, taking some time off from work and holidaying. Visiting the city's Gator Park recently, Vidya posted a small video that shows her feeding alligators in a lake. Not to be scared but the semi-aquatic reptiles sure look ferocious from a distance. In the clip, Vidya can be seen holding a feeding stick from one side of the barricade, while she lowers it to the other side, to feed the beasts with the bait tied on the end.
Captioning the post, Vidya wrote, "Feeding alligators in the sweltering heat at the #GatorPark in Florida. Aaj toh banta hai to say, See ya later Alligator!! (sic)." Watch video here:
Vidya last featured in Tumhari Sulu in 2017. Recently, she also played a small part in the NTR’s biopic. In Bollywood, she has two projects lined up-- one being the biopic of mathematician Shakuntala Devi and the other one is a yet untitled project that will have her portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai, trailer to which was released recently.
