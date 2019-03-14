English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
Nora Fatehi was shooting in London for 'Street Dancer 3D' when a few young fans came on her sets and together they started grooving on 'Kamariya' from 'Stree'
Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram
After the song Kamariya, featuring Nora Fathehi, dropped from the album of Amar Kaushik's Stree, it did not take much time for it to become a chartbursting dance number. In fact, Nora's dancing skills are unmatched in Bollywood (cue Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate and Rock Tha Party from Rocky Handsome) and that may have a part to play in her getting signed for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance film Street Dancer 3D.
While, the actress-dancer was in London shooting for it, a few of Nora's young fans, along with their parents, came on the sets to get a glimpse of her and take some pictures. It is here that Nora and the children started grooving to the hit track from Stree.
Expressing her happiness, Nora wrote, "By far the cutest thing ever. These cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya ! Then i thought what a beautiful moment lets all dance to kamariya ! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! they are really true fans they love genuinely i live for this." (sic)
Nora has also got some big film projects in her kitty. Apart from Street Dancer 3D, Nora will feature in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat. Nora will also feature in John Abraham's Batla House in a pivotal role. Nora became a household name after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 9.
