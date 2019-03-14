This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle

View this post on Instagram

By far the cutest thing ever these cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya ! Then i thought what a beautiful moment lets all dance to kamariya ! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! they are really true fans they love genuinely ❤️ i live for this ❤️❤️❤️