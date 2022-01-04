Salman Khan And Divya Dutta In This Vintage Pic From A Summer Vacation Is What We Call Throwback

It is always nice when we chance upon a throwback picture of Salman Khan, who is one of the top actors of Bollywood. Be it some photos from Salman Khan’s childhood or pictures of the actor with his co-stars from the 80s and the 90s, his charm always remains the same. Thanks to actress Divya Dutta, we got our hands on one more vintage photo of the 56-year-old actor. On Monday, Divya Dutta made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photo of herself and her ‘ever favourite’ Salman Khan. The picture is from the time when Divya visited Mumbai during her summer vacation. The photo also features Divya’s brother Dr Rahul S Dutta.

A few years after the photo was clicked, Divya Dutta entered Bollywood and in 1995, got the chance to share screen space with Salman Khan in the 1995 film Veergati. Divya Dutta played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the film. In case you didn’t know, Salman Khan and Divya Dutta have also worked together in Baghban (2003).

Sharing the photo, Divya Dutta wrote: “Found a major throwback! When we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me and Rahul S Dutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav Salman Khan. Look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later, when I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life. Love you, Salman Khan.”

See the vintage photo of Salman Khan with Divya Dutta here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

In the comments section of Divya Dutt’s post, author Tahira Kashyap dropped a red heart icon for the throwback photo and commented: “So cute.”

Divya made her debut in Bollywood with the 1994 movie Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. Her second film was Veergati. She is known for her performances in films like Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and LOC Kargil.

Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth.

