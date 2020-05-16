This Viral Video Of Young Alia Bhatt With Sister Shaheen Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

A new video of young Alia Bhatt is winning the hearts of many on the internet. In the clip, shared by Alia's fan page on Instagram, we can see a young Alia on the sets of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which was an Indian award-winning talk show hosted initially by late actor Farooq Shaikh and later by Suresh Oberoi.

In the video, we can also see Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt and step sister Pooja Bhatt, who introduces Alia to Suresh Oberoi at one point in the clip. Alia looks exceptionally cute in the video, with some fans saying she looks like Mahendra Singh Dhoni's baby daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Alia has been a constant pillar of support to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family recently after the demise of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir, who is all set to return to the big screen with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia, is often spotted on her social media feeds.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. The couple has made appearances together on several occasions and their wedding rumours circulate often.

On the work front, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, in the pipe-line.