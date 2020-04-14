MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Virtual Orchestra Version of Avengers Anthem Performed by 206 Young Musicians Will Lift Your Spirits

Image: Avengers: Endgame film poster/Instagram

Image: Avengers: Endgame film poster/Instagram

While we do not know when will the Avengers assemble again, some young talents have come together to spread hope and unity.

Share this:

In the third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), we saw the Avengers reach a culmination point with Avengers: Endgame. While we do not know when will they assemble again, some young talents have come together to spread hope and unity.

As the world is battling the deadly coronavirus, over two hundred children came together to play the Avengers anthem while sitting at their homes.

The video posted on Twitter is being widely shared and netizens are showering it with love.

In the two-minutes 11-seconds video, as many as 206 talented young musicians can be seen playing the goosebumps-inducing anthem.

Even Avengers approved of the compilation. The official Twitter handle of the Earth’s mightiest heroes retweeted the video. The post was captioned: “Taking ‘Assemble’ to a whole new level.”

The idea has been formulated by the Virtual Youth Orchestra, which urges young people to “keep playing during the tough times”. The body’s Twitter bio asks children to practice, film and send their videos to the Virtual Youth Orchestra. The orchestra will then compile the videos into a masterpiece and share a new one every week.

The England-based orchestra group also urged every young musician, who has been missing playing instruments due to the lockdown, to join the virtual orchestra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,506

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,227

    +5,379

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,618

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,759

    +141
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres