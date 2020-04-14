This Virtual Orchestra Version of Avengers Anthem Performed by 206 Young Musicians Will Lift Your Spirits

In the third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), we saw the Avengers reach a culmination point with Avengers: Endgame. While we do not know when will they assemble again, some young talents have come together to spread hope and unity.

As the world is battling the deadly coronavirus, over two hundred children came together to play the Avengers anthem while sitting at their homes.

The video posted on Twitter is being widely shared and netizens are showering it with love.

In the two-minutes 11-seconds video, as many as 206 talented young musicians can be seen playing the goosebumps-inducing anthem.

Even Avengers approved of the compilation. The official Twitter handle of the Earth’s mightiest heroes retweeted the video. The post was captioned: “Taking ‘Assemble’ to a whole new level.”

Taking 'Assemble' to a whole new level. 🎶 https://t.co/IBu1dRrNto — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 13, 2020

The idea has been formulated by the Virtual Youth Orchestra, which urges young people to “keep playing during the tough times”. The body’s Twitter bio asks children to practice, film and send their videos to the Virtual Youth Orchestra. The orchestra will then compile the videos into a masterpiece and share a new one every week.

The England-based orchestra group also urged every young musician, who has been missing playing instruments due to the lockdown, to join the virtual orchestra.

