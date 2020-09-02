This was Woman Who Loved Sushant Singh Rajput: Minissha Lamba Supports Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Minissha Lamba recently took to social media to extend her support to Rhea Chakraborty and said that the media trial the latter has been subjected to was unfair. Now, in a recent interview Minissha said that he felt compelled to speak up after watching Rhea's interview.

Talking to ETimes, Minissha said, "Because now enough is enough! Nothing about those wild accusations sat right with me. They didn't make sense. Post Rhea’s interviews, which to me, resonated with truth and reason and logic, I could not just sit any more and be quiet. Give a human being the dignity of undergoing investigations without us pronouncing judgement based on conjecture, rumour and gossip."

She said that she heard an audio tape where Rhea and Sushant were planning their future. She said that when Sushant said that he would not work in films anymore and move out of Mumbai, Rhea also agreed to do so. "Reacting to the conversation Minissha further said, From this conversation I can only see a woman who loved Sushant and did all that she could to help him get better. I don't see any logic or motive for this horrible accusation."

Rhea is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In an FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna, Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Now, CBI and Enforcement Directorate have probed into Rhea and her family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).