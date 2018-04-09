English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Wasn't Meant to Happen to Us: Amanda Abbington on Split with Martin Freeman
The former couple, who separated two years ago after 16 years of togetherness, said coming to terms with the split would often make her "feel sick".
Image: AP
London: Actor Amanda Abbington has opened up about her break-up with longtime partner and "Sherlock" co-star, saying she had never thought they would ever part ways.
The former couple, who separated two years ago after 16 years of togetherness, said coming to terms with the split would often make her "feel sick".
"I had thought Martin was the love of my life. This wasn't meant to happen to us. I would wake every morning with a sudden lurch. 'Why do I feel sick?' I'd ask myself, in the darkness of the bedroom I no longer shared with my partner.
"And then, a split-second later, I'd remember what had happened. 'Oh,' I thought, as the tears started to fall. 'That's why'," Abbington told Red magazine.
The 44-year-old actor, who played Mary Morstan to Freeman's Dr John Watson on the BBC series, said she had to "keep things together" for their children.
They have daughter Grace and son Joe together.
"It was one of the darkest moments of my life but, although I didn't know it then, it was also to mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey of self-discovery.
"It's still hard. I still have massive wobbles but that's understandable I think. I'm human. Nobody's perfect. Nobody," she added.
Abbington said she shared a healthy relationship with Freeman, 46, and they "still love each other".
" -- Even if we're not in love with each other -- and neither of us sees our relationship as a failure. We had 16 great years together and have two fantastic kids. We still talk and we still give each other advice," she said.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|35
|28
|28
|91
|2
|England
|21
|22
|15
|58
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Will Leave The Fans Excited and Nostalgic at The Same Time
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More