This Will be Rajkummar Rao's Priceless Wedding Gift to Patralekhaa

A fairytale romance like Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is hard to come by in today’s time. The couple, both actors, has been together for almost a decade now and are ready to take the plunge. Over the years, the lovebirds have stood by each other through highs and lows and fans and friends have always rooted for their romance. As per reports, the wait has finally ended as the duo is set to tie the knot today in Chandigarh.

Being a die-hard romantic and major Shah Rukh Khan fan, Rajkummar Rao has something special planned for wife-to-be. A friend close to the couple revealed to India Today that Rajkummar has planned to present something special to Patralekhaa. The actor has been writing letters to his ladylove for many years, some of which she has never received. Rajkummar wants to give her these letters on their wedding day. “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love,” the insider was quoted as saying.

Neither Rajkummar nor Patralekhaa has confirmed the wedding news. However, a source close to them informed, “It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They have invited only selected guests from the film industry."

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut in the film CityLights, co-starring Rajkummar. She has also featured in films namely Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Meanwhile, Rajkummar was last seen with Kriti Sanon in the film Hum Do Humare Do. Up next, he has Badhaai Do, Monica, O My Darling and Hit: The First Case in the pipeline.

