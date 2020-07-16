This Woman Mimics 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Perfectly, Watch Video

Television actress Disha Vakani became a household name for essaying the role of Dayaben in popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Just like other characters part of the Indian soap opera, Disha has received praises and admiration for Dayaben’s charm and how she makes funny bones tickle everytime she makes an appearance. Fans who are fond of Dayaben have often tried to imitate her ways and traits.

Disha, who became a mother to a daughter, has been on leave from the show. However, it hasn’t affected her popularity a bit.

Recently, a die-hard fan of Disha was discovered on the internet imitating Dayaben. Not only does she get the signature voice of her character on point, her mimicking has encapsulated all her expressions and mannerisms to the T. The girl doesn’t forget to speak Disha’s most iconic and repeated dialogues like “Hey maa, mataji” and “Tappu ke papa”.

Since her exit, there have been several reports talking about her return to the show. However, Disha or the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have commented on the same. The superhit comedy series is one of the most loved shows on television with a run of nearly 12 years. It features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja, among others in leads.

During lockdown, the cast came forward to share a routine to connect with their fans and entertain them on the show's social media pages. The team promised to post a daily activity while at home such as yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning, etc. They believed it would inspire the audience to post a video of their own routine which would be streamed online.