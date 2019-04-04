LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here

Ben Stiller was recently riding on the subway, when his cover was blown up by a female fan. Watch video here.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here
Image: Actor Ben Stiller
Loading...
Actor, comedian Ben Stiller, who is known for his role in Night at the Museum Trilogy, was recently riding the subway, minding his own business. In a humble gesture, Ben offered his spot to a woman riding alongside him on the train, and she suddenly realised who he was and freaked out. "I need a photo for my kids! God! Crazy!" said the woman in Spanish. She got up, took her hair out of rollers and continued to heap praises on the actor.

Ben could not help but laugh, amused by the reaction of the surprised fan. "I love you so much. Me crazy." the female fan added. "My hair, no! No, lies! You make me laugh so much.” she continued in Spanish. By this time, the actor was surrounded by a few other people, as he obliged them with selfies and videos.

The woman, who blew up his cover, turned to another passenger, handed them her phone and said, "Oh my God. OK, OK, give a video for me." The entire incident was uploaded on Subway Creatures Instagram account. The caption to the post read, "This woman recognized @benstiller on the train and freaked out — as well as blew up his spot.”

Watch video here:



Translation of Spanish lines has been sourced from people.com.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram