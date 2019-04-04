English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here
Ben Stiller was recently riding on the subway, when his cover was blown up by a female fan. Watch video here.
Image: Actor Ben Stiller
Loading...
Actor, comedian Ben Stiller, who is known for his role in Night at the Museum Trilogy, was recently riding the subway, minding his own business. In a humble gesture, Ben offered his spot to a woman riding alongside him on the train, and she suddenly realised who he was and freaked out. "I need a photo for my kids! God! Crazy!" said the woman in Spanish. She got up, took her hair out of rollers and continued to heap praises on the actor.
Ben could not help but laugh, amused by the reaction of the surprised fan. "I love you so much. Me crazy." the female fan added. "My hair, no! No, lies! You make me laugh so much.” she continued in Spanish. By this time, the actor was surrounded by a few other people, as he obliged them with selfies and videos.
The woman, who blew up his cover, turned to another passenger, handed them her phone and said, "Oh my God. OK, OK, give a video for me." The entire incident was uploaded on Subway Creatures Instagram account. The caption to the post read, "This woman recognized @benstiller on the train and freaked out — as well as blew up his spot.”
Watch video here:
Translation of Spanish lines has been sourced from people.com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Ben could not help but laugh, amused by the reaction of the surprised fan. "I love you so much. Me crazy." the female fan added. "My hair, no! No, lies! You make me laugh so much.” she continued in Spanish. By this time, the actor was surrounded by a few other people, as he obliged them with selfies and videos.
The woman, who blew up his cover, turned to another passenger, handed them her phone and said, "Oh my God. OK, OK, give a video for me." The entire incident was uploaded on Subway Creatures Instagram account. The caption to the post read, "This woman recognized @benstiller on the train and freaked out — as well as blew up his spot.”
Watch video here:
Translation of Spanish lines has been sourced from people.com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- Six-Year-Old Boy From Mizoram Runs Over Chicken Accidentally, Rushes it to Hospital
- Donald Trump Roasted on Twitter for 'Lying' About His Father's Birth in Germany
- IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft in Malaysia – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results