'This Won't Last for a Month After Bigg Boss if...': Salman Khan on Tejaswi-Karan Bond

The 15th season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss is currently airing on Colors TV, and if there’s something that people care or want to know the most about, it’s the Karan Kundrra and Tejaswi Prakash romance. While many viewers love the couple, others find them boring.

On Saturday, host Farah Khan also called the TejRan — as they are fondly called by fans on social media — relationship boring. A viewer called it toxic. And then, on Sunday, Salman Khan, too, didn’t mince his words while talking about their relationship. Colors has shared a promo video wherein Salman was seen explaining to Tejaswi that if it continues the same way between her and Karan, it won’t last more than a month after the show.

At the beginning of the promo for this week’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan is seen getting angry at Karan. He is seen referring to the incident when Tejaswi, getting upset, wakes up at 4 am and jumps into the pool. Salman tells Karan that if this insecurity continues, her life will be ruined.

Before this, when Vishal Kotian was in the show, Karan Kundra questioned Tejaswi about getting close to Vishal. After this, the task of Ticket to Finale, Karan Kundrra and Tejaswi had a huge fight. Karan told Tejaswi, “I don’t think we are on the same page. This way we will not be able to move forward.”

Karan said that their relationship was very weak. Tejaswi replied, “Yes, you proved it.” After this, Tejashwi got upset.

