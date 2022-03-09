This Young Director, Not Saga K Chandra, Was First Choice for Bheemla Nayak

With fans and critics giving Bheemla Nayak a thumbs-up, filmmaker Saagar K Chandra has become the man of the moment. Young director Saagar K Chandra has received a lot of praise for portraying Pawan Kalyan in such a populist avatar after a long time.

The film, which stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Nithya Menen, was released on February 25 and is now running well in theatres.

However, not all are aware that Sagar was not the original choice to direct the movie. When Pawan and Trivikram decided to recreate the Malayalam blockbuster, they considered Brochevarevarura director Vivek Athreya.

However, because the young director was preoccupied with Nani’s Ante Sundariniki, he was unable to wrest the opportunity. Later, the name of Sagar popped up and finally, he got the chance, which he used excellently, while Vivek moved to the project with Nani.

Vivek Athreya was lauded for his first two films, Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. He was praised, in particular for adopting a fresh path for his second directorial, produced by Vijay Kumar Manyam under the brand of Manyam Productions. The serious subject was tackled comically. Director Trivikram Srinivas, like many others, was so pleased with Vivek Athreya’s work that he referred him to Sithara Entertainments for work on a future film.

Advertisement

However, with Bheemla Nayak ruling the hearts, Sagar has come out with flying colours. During a recent media event to mark the success of his last directorial Bheemla Nayak, Sagar discussed his experience working with Trivikram, saying, “Trivikram is a towering personality and a flawless technician. He lives in a war room before conceptualizing a scene. I always looked up to him as a mentor,” said Sagar K Chandra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.