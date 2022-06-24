Thithi Fame Pooja S M Gets Engaged, To Get Married in December

Actress Pooja S M, who works predominantly in the Kannada movie industry, has taken everyone by surprise as pictures from her hush-hush engagement, which took place on Thursday, recently surfaced on the internet.

The photographs show Pooja with her husband in traditional attire. Sandalwood industry sources have stated that the actress will tie the knot with Prem, who is a software engineer by profession in December this year.

Pooja S is best known for movies like Mooka Hakki and Thithi. The actress’s last film to hit the theatres was Mooka Hakki in the year 2017.

For those, who are not familiar, Pooja had bagged the State Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female), for her role in Thithi. She appeared in the character of Kaveri in the film co-written and directed by Raam Reddy.

Released in 2016 to positive reviews, the film was jointly bankrolled by Pratap Reddy from Prspctvs Productions and Sunmin Park of Maxmedia. Set in the backdrop of the Indian district of Mandya, the plot of the film revolves around three generations of men, who come together following the death of their 101-year-old patriarch.

The light-hearted drama ensembles a cast of non-professional actors from villages in the Mandya district of Karnataka. In addition to Pooja, the film stars Channegowda as Gaddappa, Thammegowda as Thammanna, Abhishek H.N as Abhi, and Singrigowda as Century Gowda.

The film was screened at several film festivals across the globe and the event went on to win numerous awards including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.