'Thoda Fun, Thoda Masti': Aamir Ali, Krishna Mukherjee Dance to O Antava on E-rickshaw

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise is also getting a lot of attention and praise. This film, which has been released in several languages, has been a great success. The song Oo Antava is trending on social media after Samantha’s bold avatar in the item number was much loved by the fans.

This song’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that actors Aamir Ali and Krishna Mukherjee couldn’t stop dancing to it.

Amir Ali and Krishna Mukherjee’s fun

Aamir Ali and Krishna Mukherjee have shared a reel on their Instagram, and the two are grooving to the Pushpa song. In this reel, Aamir is seen sitting with Krishna on an e-rickshaw and both are seen dancing to the tunes of Oo Antava. Sharing this reel on Sunday, Aamir wrote, "Thoda fun, Thoda masti ..o antava..o.o..antava."

Samantha did an item number for the first time

Samantha who headlined O Antava was doing an item song for the first time. Even in the theatres, the audience danced to the song when it played on screen. On December 17, 2021, Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa was released in theatres. Due to the immense success of this film, it was released in Hindi as well. The film received an overwhelming reception from the Hindi audience as well.

Following the huge success of Pushpa, the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released in theatres on January 26.

