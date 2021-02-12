Thoda Thoda Pyaar: Romantic Track Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma Released Before V-Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner and taking full advantage of the love season, Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma have surprised their fans by teaming up for a sweet romantic music video which has been released by the makers just ahead of V-Day. The song named Thoda Thoda Pyaar has been shot at beautiful locations anddirected by Bosco Leslie Martis. With the beautiful lyrics penned by Kumaar, the tune of this track has been composed by Nilesh Ahuja. In the video, Sidharth has been shown as a youngster named Jimmy who runs a coffee house named afterhis character i.e. Jimmy’s Cafe. Neha is playing the role of a blogger. The song portrays a beautiful love story in a few minutes which fills the heart of the viewers with heart-warming emotions.

Sidharth shared the link of the song on his Twitter account and has asked his fans to start their season of love with Thoda Thoda Pyaar. Before this song, the actor was also earlier seen in a video opposite Diana Penty named Challo Ke Nishaan.

Similarly, Neha took to her Instagram account with a fan following of 11.5 million to share the song's status. She captioned it by asking the fans to "lose yourself in the magic of love."

The actress has on Thursday also shared a BTS video from the sets of Thoda Thoda Pyaar. She could be seen riding a bike in the video and has captioned the post writing "how it started.. and how it ended.."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CLJX80HAYS8/?igshid=meknaq89zkvd

Neha was last seen in a web series titled Illegal and in a film named Taish. While Sidharth is all set to start the shoot of Mission Majnu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is a spy thriller where the actor will be seen playing the role of a covert operative. Other than this, Sidharth will also be seen in Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn, and Shershaah with Kiara Advani.