Thodi Tareef Karo Please: Kartik Aaryan Desperately Needs You to Pay Him Some Compliments

Kartik Aaryan was in quite a dilemma about his lockdown look, as he had overgrown beard and hair. The actor, whose blown-up hairstyle has a fandom of its own, wasn't sure whether he should keep the facial hair or trim it for a more groomed look.

The actor posted two photos of himself side-by-side to ask for his fans' opinions. Most people wanted Kartik to get rid of his overgrown beard and long hair. The Love Aaj Kal actor finally shaved off his beard, leaving only a stubble on, and shortened his hair as well.

While fans have been going ga-ga over his lockdown look, Kartik is not satisfied. The actor is looking for more compliments, as is evident from the caption of the selfie he posted on Thursday.

"Thodi Tareef Karo Please. Bohot Mann Kar Raha Hai," the actor posted on Instagram, alongwith the selfie.



Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar dedicated the song 'Yeh chandsa roshan chehra' to him. Take a look:

Currently self-quarantined at home due to the lockdown, Kartik has been actively interacting with his followers. He also posts a series of interviews with Covid-19 warriors, called Koki Poochega.

He is today one of the most talented and sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor is not only picking up good movies but is also being roped in for successful franchises like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

