Thomas Haden Church To Star In Multi-cam Comedy 'The Texanist'

Los Angeles: Actor Thomas Haden Church is set to play the lead role in multi-cam comedy “The Texanist”. Church, known for movies such as “Spider-Man 3”, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “We Bought a Zoo”, will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which hails from Fox.

According to Variety, the show is inspired by the long-running Texas Monthly column of the same name. The story follows Dave (Church), an opinionated Austin-area radio show host who calls ’em like he sees ’em, dispensing advice to Texas natives and newcomers, alike, on what he knows to be the true Texas Way of life. But the Texas Way is changing, and now Dave’s job is becoming much more complicated. Listening to advice from his wife, family and co-workers, Dave must now become the arbiter of which changes to embrace and which to reject, possibly opening his mind in the process. Rob Long has penned the series and he will executive produce along with Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, David Courtney, Megan Creydt and Scott Brown.

Fox Entertainment will produce.