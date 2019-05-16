Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thor Actor Isaac Kappy Jumps Off Arizona Bridge, Kills Self

Isaac Kappy had played small roles in several major movies, including Thor, Terminator Salvation and Fanboys. 

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thor Actor Isaac Kappy Jumps Off Arizona Bridge, Kills Self
Isaac Kappy. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor Isaac Kappy, who got featured in the movie Thor, has committed suicide, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was 42.

Kappy died after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona, reports usatoday.com.

He had played small roles in major movies. He played the pet store clerk in the 2011 blockbuster movie Thor. He had the role of Barbarossa in the 2009 Terminator Salvation and Garfunkel in the 2009 Fanboys

Kappy was also a member of of the band Monster Paws. 

Before his death, Kappy posted a message on Instagram via an account without a blue tick, about US President Donald Trump and pedophiles. "Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect," he captioned the note.

"Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened many years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter ignorance that these revelations had not come sooner. You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I have not been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life."

"I hope that the people of the world can utilise my folly in a positive light. That you all may use my mistakes as an example for personal growth. The lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you," he said.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram