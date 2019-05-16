English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thor Actor Isaac Kappy Jumps Off Arizona Bridge, Kills Self
Isaac Kappy had played small roles in several major movies, including Thor, Terminator Salvation and Fanboys.
Isaac Kappy. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Isaac Kappy, who got featured in the movie Thor, has committed suicide, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was 42.
Kappy died after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona, reports usatoday.com.
He had played small roles in major movies. He played the pet store clerk in the 2011 blockbuster movie Thor. He had the role of Barbarossa in the 2009 Terminator Salvation and Garfunkel in the 2009 Fanboys.
Kappy was also a member of of the band Monster Paws.
Before his death, Kappy posted a message on Instagram via an account without a blue tick, about US President Donald Trump and pedophiles. "Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect," he captioned the note.
"Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened many years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter ignorance that these revelations had not come sooner. You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I have not been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life."
"I hope that the people of the world can utilise my folly in a positive light. That you all may use my mistakes as an example for personal growth. The lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you," he said.
