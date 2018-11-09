GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is having a gala time in India. On the occasion of Diwali, he took to Instagram to extend wishes for his fans in India.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
A screen grab of the trailer. Via Youtube
Loading...
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is having a gala time in India. On the occasion of Diwali, he took to Instagram to extend wishes for his fans in India.

Sharing a video via an Instagram story, he said, "Happy Deepavali to everybody. We are here in India shooting and having a wonderful day. Namaste!"

Making the wish even more special, in the video, Chris can be seen wearing a blue kurta and sporting a red 'teeka' on his forehead. Dressed in traditional clothes, Randeep Hooda and Sam Hargrave joined him for Diwali wishes.



Vastly popular for playing Thor-The God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth, is currently in India shooting for his Netflix thriller, Dhaka with Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Of late, he has been sharing the glimpses of his trip with fans on his official Instagram account.

Recently, he shared a series of pictures spending some time with his fans. "Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here @thesamhargrave #netflix" he wrote.



Earlier, he posted a video which showed him enjoying the traffic jam in Ahmedabad city. The actor captioned the story as “beautiful chaos.”

In one of the videos, the Australian actor can be heard saying, “It’s a good system… here we are in the intersection… and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on.”
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...