English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is having a gala time in India. On the occasion of Diwali, he took to Instagram to extend wishes for his fans in India.
A screen grab of the trailer. Via Youtube
Loading...
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is having a gala time in India. On the occasion of Diwali, he took to Instagram to extend wishes for his fans in India.
Sharing a video via an Instagram story, he said, "Happy Deepavali to everybody. We are here in India shooting and having a wonderful day. Namaste!"
Making the wish even more special, in the video, Chris can be seen wearing a blue kurta and sporting a red 'teeka' on his forehead. Dressed in traditional clothes, Randeep Hooda and Sam Hargrave joined him for Diwali wishes.
Vastly popular for playing Thor-The God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth, is currently in India shooting for his Netflix thriller, Dhaka with Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Of late, he has been sharing the glimpses of his trip with fans on his official Instagram account.
Recently, he shared a series of pictures spending some time with his fans. "Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here @thesamhargrave #netflix" he wrote.
Earlier, he posted a video which showed him enjoying the traffic jam in Ahmedabad city. The actor captioned the story as “beautiful chaos.”
In one of the videos, the Australian actor can be heard saying, “It’s a good system… here we are in the intersection… and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on.”
Sharing a video via an Instagram story, he said, "Happy Deepavali to everybody. We are here in India shooting and having a wonderful day. Namaste!"
Making the wish even more special, in the video, Chris can be seen wearing a blue kurta and sporting a red 'teeka' on his forehead. Dressed in traditional clothes, Randeep Hooda and Sam Hargrave joined him for Diwali wishes.
View this post on Instagram
SORRY FOR MY INACTIVITY BECAUSE IT'S DIWALI IN INDIA AND IT'S FESTIVAL TIME. HERE'S @chrishemsworth WISHING YOU HAPPY DIWALI ❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #ChrisHemsworth • • #follow #followme #followforfollow #followback #followher #TomHiddleston #hiddlestoners #hiddlesgoddesses #Loki #InfinityWar #marvel #mcu #followtrain #Thomas #likeforlike #Thor #hiddlesisters #hiddlesarmy #credsforcreds #thorragnarok #follow4follow #KongSkullIsland #trailer #addbackinstantly #avengers #infinitywar #Thanos
Vastly popular for playing Thor-The God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth, is currently in India shooting for his Netflix thriller, Dhaka with Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Of late, he has been sharing the glimpses of his trip with fans on his official Instagram account.
Recently, he shared a series of pictures spending some time with his fans. "Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here @thesamhargrave #netflix" he wrote.
Earlier, he posted a video which showed him enjoying the traffic jam in Ahmedabad city. The actor captioned the story as “beautiful chaos.”
In one of the videos, the Australian actor can be heard saying, “It’s a good system… here we are in the intersection… and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on.”
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- A Pair of Clean Lungs was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...