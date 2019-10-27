Take the pledge to vote

Diwali 2019
1-min read

'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India

Chris Hemsworth shared a video on social media wishing fans in India Happy Diwali. Check out Thor's wish for his fans on the festival here.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India
Image: Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda/Facebook

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is in India and he posted a sweet Diwali wish for his fans on Facebook on the occasion of the festival which is being celebrated across the country today. The video posted by a page shows Hemsworth dressed in a kurta-pyjama as he says, "Happy Deepavali everyone. We are here in India shooting and want to say have a wonderful, wonderful day."

Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities

The video also features Randeep Hooda. The two actors are filming for their upcoming Netflix film Dhaka here and they took time out to share the sweet video with their loved ones.

Dhaka's cast also includes Stranger Things star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Happy Diwali with Priceless Throwback Pics

The official plotline of the film reads: In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords.

Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harbouring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

