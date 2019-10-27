'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is in India and he posted a sweet Diwali wish for his fans on Facebook on the occasion of the festival which is being celebrated across the country today. The video posted by a page shows Hemsworth dressed in a kurta-pyjama as he says, "Happy Deepavali everyone. We are here in India shooting and want to say have a wonderful, wonderful day."

The video also features Randeep Hooda. The two actors are filming for their upcoming Netflix film Dhaka here and they took time out to share the sweet video with their loved ones.

Dhaka's cast also includes Stranger Things star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

The official plotline of the film reads: In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords.

Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harbouring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

