English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thor He Goes: Why You May Bump into Chris Hemsworth in India This Winter
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers star, to star in India-based Netflix film, written by the Russo brothers
Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Actor -- and frequent wielder of Mjölnir -- Chris Hemsworth has been roped in for India-set kidnap drama Dhaka, which will mark directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, written by the Russo brothers, the story tells of a weary mercenary named Rake (Hemsworth) who is hired to save the son of a businessman. The project is set to begin shooting in November and film until March in locales in India and Indonesia.
Hargrave has graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War, to holding those jobs plus some second unit directing in Avengers: Infinity War.
Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth and Hargrave when they directed Avengers: Infinity War and two "Captain America" movies, are producing via their AGBO banner. The action thriller is set up at Netflix, reports deadline.com.
(With IANS inputs)
According to The Hollywood Reporter, written by the Russo brothers, the story tells of a weary mercenary named Rake (Hemsworth) who is hired to save the son of a businessman. The project is set to begin shooting in November and film until March in locales in India and Indonesia.
Hargrave has graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War, to holding those jobs plus some second unit directing in Avengers: Infinity War.
Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth and Hargrave when they directed Avengers: Infinity War and two "Captain America" movies, are producing via their AGBO banner. The action thriller is set up at Netflix, reports deadline.com.
(With IANS inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Swapna Barman’s Mother Has an Emotional Outburst at Her Daughter's Gold Win
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
- Ghoul Not Holding a Finger Specifically at One Government: Director Patrick Graham
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...