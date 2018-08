Thor He Goes: Why You May Bump into Chris Hemsworth in India This Winter

Actor -- and frequent wielder of Mjölnir -- Chris Hemsworth has been roped in for India-set kidnap drama Dhaka, which will mark directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.According to The Hollywood Reporter , written by the Russo brothers, the story tells of a weary mercenary named Rake (Hemsworth) who is hired to save the son of a businessman. The project is set to begin shooting in November and film until March in locales in India and Indonesia.Hargrave has graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War, to holding those jobs plus some second unit directing in Avengers: Infinity War.Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth and Hargrave when they directed Avengers: Infinity War and two "Captain America" movies, are producing via their AGBO banner. The action thriller is set up at Netflix, reports deadline.com.(With IANS inputs)