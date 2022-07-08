Thor Love and Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1: MCU Film Off To Good Start In India With Rs 18.60 Cr

Thor Love and Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1 India: Chris Hemsworth’s The God of Thunder has returned with Christian Bale’s Gorr the Butcher in tow and impressed audiences in India. Thor: Love and Thunder was released in India a day before its US release and recorded a good opening. The film has collected Rs 18.60 crore, despite being a working day in India, and surpassed the collections of the previous solo Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections on Twitter. “Thursday is #Thor-sday… #ThorLoveAndThunder embarks on a #Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day… Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances – especially at national chains – are excellent… Thu ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions.” Thor: Ragnarok collected Rs 7.77 crore when it had released in 2017.

The Taika Waititi directorial has also recorded India’s fifth biggest Hollywood opener. The top 4 spots are held MCU movies Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 cr), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 32.67 cr), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 cr), and Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse (Rs 27.50 cr).

Thor: Love and Thunder follows the events of Avengers: Endgame — with Thor recovering from Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) death, disbanding of the Avengers and finding purpose in life as he travels through the galaxy with the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the God of Thunder’s run with the Guardians ends when he realises that a God butcher, formally known as Gorr the Butcher, is out taking down Gods from different worlds.

His newest target is Thor. The God of Thunder joins forces with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster turned Mighty Thor and Valkyrie to bring him down. The film introduces Bale into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while finally giving Natalie Portman an arc that she deserved in the MCU.

