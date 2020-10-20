Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Trolls Taika Waititi with Hilarious Pic

Chris Hemsworth has some good news for Marvel fans. The actor, who is known to play the lord of thunder aka Thor in the Marvel movies, in his latest Instagram post revealed how the upcoming instalment of Thor franchise is in the works.

Sharing an image of Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi where he is seen taking a nap at a garden, Hemsworth said that he had a terrific first script meeting for Thor: Love and Thunder movie with his ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. Explaining the reason behind Waititi taking a nap, Hemsworth said that his notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for the New Zealand director to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon of a comforter. “… and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess,” Hemsworth wrote.

The image has received over 1.4 million likes, and has managed to leave netizens entertained with Hemsworth’s sense of humour. As one user commented, “excellent taika naptiti post.”

The post also received a reply from the sleepy director himself who said, “Ahhhhhm... yeah this gets added to the Taika Sleeps Everywhere collection.”

The Taika Napiti thread was shared by the Jojo Rabbit director earlier this year after a fan curated pictures of the sleeping director. Captioning the images, Waititi said, “Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space.”

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

The thread consists of fourteen tweets which has images of Waititi sleeping at unusual places. From the Jimmy Kimmel Show, footpath, on sets, on table, to a restaurant.

Waititi will be collaborating with Hemsworth for the second time. The two had worked together in the highly acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok which came out in 2017. The upcoming movie comes after Avengers: Endgame and will trace the journey of Thor who has finally avenged his arch enemy Thanos. The upcoming movie will be shot at Fox Studios in Sydney and will release on February 11, 2022.