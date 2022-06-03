Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth's Film to Release in India a Day Before US Release

As Indian fans wait for Marvel’s God of Thunder to return on screen, there is good news in store for them. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Love and Thunder will release in India on 7th July 2022, a day before its US release. Audiences will see their favourite Avenger Thor back onscreen after 3 years post Avengers: Endgame. Thor Love and Thunder will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of Thor Ragnarok and such is the fervent excitement & unprecedented demand here, that the big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut. Last month, Thor’s second trailer was released which unveiled Bale’s looks as the new MCU villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The new trailer has sent MCU fans into a massive meltdown, with some dubbing it a “masterpiece” already. The 2.15-minute trailer begins with Korg telling a story about Thor, detailing his life post-Avengers: Endgame. We see God of Thunder’s first encounter with Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Soon, the chilling villain is introduced to the audience in black and white. Gorr the God Butcher arrives looking quite terrifying as he takes a vow to eliminate every god that exists. “The only ones who gods care about are themselves. So, this is my vow… All gods will die,” says Bale’s Gorr in the trailer.

Watch it here:

Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder to release in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

