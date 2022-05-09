​Thor Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi Reveals Reason Behind Natalie Portman's Mighty Transformation

Marvel Studios upcoming offering, Thor: Love and Thunder, not only features Chris Hemsworth reprising the titular role, but it also marks the return of Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. The Taika Waititi directorial is filled with surprises for the audience. Portman’s return will not only be as the astrophysicist and former girlfriend of Thor but as the Mighty Thor.

Throwing light on the return of Portman’s character, Waititi told Empire Magazine, “It’s been about eight years since she was living a completely different life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and is now dressed like you. It’s a real mindf**k for Thor. "

The trailer for the upcoming movie offered the audience a glimpse into Portman’s Thor Almighty avatar. The actress was also spotted yielding Thor’s Mjölnir, which was yielded by Captain America in the Avengers: Infinity War movie, earlier.

He revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that he wasn’t sure that Marvel Studios was going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until he and his team started working out the actual story. The New Zealander further said that when he was working on the script of the movie, he wondered if it would be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline. However, he didn’t want to tread the familiar ground where the audience saw Portman coming back and playing that same character who was walking around with science equipment, the director told the magazine. Waititi thought it was “boring" that the foster had been waiting for Thor on Earth all this time while he was flying around. He wanted Jane Foster to be a part of the adventure.

Portman was last seen playing Foster in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker told Empire Magazine that Portman is quite funny in real life. “She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humour, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films," he told the publication.

