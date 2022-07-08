Thor Love and Thunder End Credits Scenes Explained: Meet MCU's Newest Character

The fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder has been receiving love from across the globe. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the movie sets a lot of precedents for future Marvel movies. As revealed by two end-credits scenes, a new character would be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be played by an Emmy Winner. A familiar face might also be returning to the rosters.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Earlier in the film, Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi) arrive at Omnipotence City, expecting that some Gods would lend them a hand in their mission to rescue the Asgardian kids from the clutches of Gorr, The God Butcher (played by Christian Bale).

Despite Thor’s warning about Gorr, Zeus chose to ignore and a battle takes place between Thor and his allies versus those residing in the Omnipotence City. Zeus fatally injures Korg by throwing a lightning bolt at him and then he turns to Thor and attempts to strike him as well. But Thor catches the weapon and flings it back at Zeus, seemingly killing the God of Lightning by stabbing him in the chest.

The credit scene takes place in the aftermath of the battle. It is shown that Zeus is still alive and is enraged. “It used to be that being a god meant something,” Zeus breaks into a monologue that concludes with him claiming that people would fear him again when Thor Odinson falls from the sky. He addresses these lines to Hercules, who is revealed to be present in the room.

Portrayed by Brett Goldstein, Hercules is a demigod (born from Zeus and Alcmena) who is ageless and possesses superhuman strength. The weapon associated with him is the Golden Mace, which is made from an indestructible material known as adamantine.

By incorporating characters like Zeus and Hercules, it is indicative of the fact that perhaps Gods and celestial beings would play a pivotal role in future Marvel movies. This gives us a brief idea as to where the MCU is headed.

The second end credit scene shows Natalie Portman’s character arriving in Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. As she sacrificed her life in the battle against Gorr, Valhalla is the perfect place for her to come back to. On her arrival, she is greeted by Heimdall, Idris Elba’s dedicated watcher who guarded the Bifrost Bridge. He was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), in front of Thor, at the beginning of the 2018 movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“I see you’re dead now. Thank you for looking after my son. You are welcome to the land of Gods. Welcome to Valhalla,” Heimdall says, gesturing to the land behind him. While one could think of stories that would portray Jane’s experience in Valhalla, it is more likely that the makers of the film are pulling a plug on her character and giving her a noble conclusion.

It is evident from Jane’s dialogue with Thor as she lay in his arms. “Keep your heart open. I love you,” this seemed like her way of wrapping up their story and encouraging the God of Thunder to move on.

