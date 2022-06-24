Thor Love and Thunder First Reviews: Critics Hail Taika Waititi; Call The Film ‘ Emotionally Mature’, ‘The Best’

The World premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder has already happened. A few lucky people have already watched the MCU film before the rest of us. That also means the first reviews for the film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi are out. The film has been directed by Taika Waititi, and people seem to be raving his direction for creating a ‘emotionally mature’ and the ‘best Thor film yet’.

Critics who attended the world premiere have already given their verdicts, and this one seems to be a clear winner. Check out what people had to say about the film:

Erik Davis of Fandango wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!”

Germain Lussier shared, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is like what I imagine living in the mind of Taika Waititi might be like. It’s wild, funny, a little all over the place in the middle but by the end it all comes together in a surprising, touching, satisfying way. So much Guns n Roses too. So much. ⚡️”

Collider’s Therese Lacson tweeted, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm. A classic @TaikaWaititi joint, so many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative and beautiful visuals. And those post credits? OH MY GOD.”

Love poured for director Taika Waititi, who also portrayed Korg in the film. See the tweets here:

This just increases audience’s expectations from the film, which will release in theatres in India on 7th July, a day before its worldwide release. Will it watch it first day first show?

