Thor Love and Thunder: Netizens Say Christian Bale's Gorr is Better Than Thanos, Hail Him as Best Marvel Villain

The much-awaited Marvel superhero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has finally returned to the silver screen after Avengers: Endgame with the film Thor: Love And Thunder. It’s not even a day and Twitter is filled with thunderous responses from movie buffs. While Jane Foster wielding the enchanted hammer brings a major twist to the plotline, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher has emerged as one of the key takeaways from the fantasy movie.

Twitteratis in massive numbers have taken to the micro-blogging site to praise Bale’s acting prowess. For those unaware, Gorr the God Butcher is a deadly creature who vows to wreak havoc by eliminating all the gods in the cosmos. The demonic and cruel personality of Gorr has left the internet entirely stumped for several reasons.

A user hailed the delivery of Christain Bale as the ‘best’ part of the film by stating, “Thor: Love and Thunder was pretty good, but Gorr was the BEST thing to come from it. Christian Bale’s delivery of this malevolent and sinister being was fantastic in just the short screen time that he had. Might be a hot take here, but Gorr is so much better than Thanos.”

#ThorLoveAndThunder was pretty good, but #Gorr was the BEST thing to come from it. Christian Bales delivery of this malevolent and sinister being was fantastic in just the short screen time that he had. Might be hot take here, but Gorr is so much better than Thanos pic.twitter.com/Ag2cEzTc8m — Rogue (@roguearmageddon) July 6, 2022

Another couldn’t control themselves from heaping praises on Bale’s villainous avatar. The user wrote, “Christian Bale's acting is amazing as Gorr. He made everyone think what he does is right. He easily steals the show every time he appears. His looks, eyes, laugh every detail of him is terrific. He is one of the finest villains in the MCU #ThorLoveAndThunder”.

#ChristianBale's acting is fuckin' amazing as #gorr He made everyone to think what he do is right. He easily steals the show every time he appears. His looks, eyes, laugh every detail of him is terrific. He is one of the finest villain in the #MCU#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/m8uLeLpSab — Ahamed Yaser (@yaser_ahamed_) July 7, 2022

Fans also appreciated Bale’s menacing looks, “Christain Bale!! Gorr the God Butcher. Some of his little facial movements were pure psychopath, creepy as hell!”

CHRISTIAN BALE!!! GORR THE GOD BUTCHER SOME OF HIS LITTLE FACIAL MOVEMENTS WERE PURE PSYCHOPATH CREEPY AS HELL!! #ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr pic.twitter.com/UBxnV6Dhrc — rk • love and thunder (@simpforlowkey) July 7, 2022

A section of the internet also sympathized with the tragic story of Gorr as one user explained, “He is unquestionably a psychotic moron, but can we take a moment to appreciate how much he loves his family. After all the loss of his daughter is the thing that drove him insane”.

#ThorLoveAndThunderID #Spoilers He is unquestionably a psychotic moron, but can we take a moment to appreciate that how much he loves his family. after all the loss of his daughter is the thing that drove him insane#Gorr #MightyThor #ThorLoveandThunder #Thor #ChristianBale pic.twitter.com/Kti0lVP50U — Bunny Movies & Series (@LovelyBunny329) July 7, 2022

Take a look at some other reactions below:

is it just me or is #Gorr actually rlly attractive — ‍☠️ shay ✡︎ ️‍ (@szhead842) July 7, 2022

Speaking of the latest Thor movie, the plot chronicles how Thor Odinson joins forces with the Goddess of Thunder aka Jane Foster, and Valkyrie to put up a ferocious battle against Gorr the God Butcher, whose ultimate goal is to kill all the gods.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.