Thor Love and Thunder New Trailer Teases Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Epic Battle With Christian Bale

A new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has been released and it offers a glimpse of an epic battle between the gods. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder but this time around, he has the lady Thor aka Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) by his side. Together, both the Thors will clash against Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

While the first trailer gave a glimpse of where our pot-bellied Thor is post the events of Avengers: Endgame, the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer offers more. In the new trailer, Thor informs Asgardians, “There’s a maniac, who seeks the end us all. We must do something,” as he prepares to battle Gorr. The badass Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is pumped about the new challenge. Marvel Studios tease an epic fight sequence between her and Gorr. As the trailer proceeds, Thor and Jane Foster unite to fight him.

While the trailer is yet to reveal if Jane and Gorr will lock horns, the trailer shows that Gorr and Thor will face off in the movie. Watch the trailer below:

The new trailer has impressed fans. “The way Gorr moves when he’s blocking Valkarie’s attack while she’s using Zues’s lightning bolt looks super badass,” a Marvel fan noted. “Christian Bale as Gorr is honestly better than it has any right to be! I’m interested if they address the origins of his powers in the movie or leave teases and hints. Because if they play their cards right we could potentially setup a Thanos level threat for a future phase,” added another. “Talk about the perfect casting choice, I can already see Christian Bale absolutely owning this role,” a third fan wrote.

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped as tickets go live internationally. Thor: Love and Thunder releases in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.