Thor Love And Thunder Weekend 1 Box Office: Chris Hemsworth Starrer Collects Rs. 64.80 Crs in India

If a MCU film releases in India, we know for sure that the film would fare well. Regardless of reviews, fans of MCU wants to watch the film as fast as possible, to avoid any spoiler! So, the first weekend collections of the film of the universe are generally super good. Thor: Love and Thunder has been no exception.

The film released a day ahead in India, on the 7th of July. The film enjoyed an extended weekend, and has collected a total of Rs. 64.80 crores in India. On Sunday, the film collected Rs. 18.40 crores, which is slightly more than Thursday’s collection of Rs. 18.20 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder has an excellent [extended] Weekend 1… Day 3 and 4 were back to Day 1 levels… Fifth biggest *opening weekend* [#Hollywood films]… Thu 18.20 cr, Fri 11.40 cr, Sat 16.80 cr, Sun 18.40 cr. Total: ₹ 64.80 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions.” See the tweet here:

Well, the film should be doing well in the week as well, and it looks like it will very soon reach the 100 crore mark as well. Thor: Love and Thunder, however, could not beat the collection of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, which made Rs. 79.50 crores in just three days. Before that, Spider-Man: No Way Home had enjoyed an extended weekend and had surpassed the 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself.

The Taika Waititi film starred Christian Bale as the antagonist. News18’s review of the film read, “Thor: Love and Thunder puts Chris Hemsworth on the backfoot while Christian Bale is in the spotlight. After Thor: Ragnarok, expectations are set lightening high with Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the film has more lightning but less thunder. Bottom line: Thor: Love and Thunder brings back elements of the first three phases while introducing and including elements from the newer world of MCU. But in this blend, Thor loses out.”

