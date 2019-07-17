Take the pledge to vote

Confirmed! Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi Returning to Direct Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

Taika Waititi directed the third film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L Yost.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Confirmed! Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi Returning to Direct Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth (L) and filmmaker Taika Waititi at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. (Reuters pictures)
After impressing audiences with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi has just signed up for its follow-up. Waititi is returning to write and direct Thor 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi's Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of the anime Akira, meanwhile, has been put on hold. The outlet also reported that actor Chris Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as the Asgardian god of thunder that made him a household name.

Waititi directed the third film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L Yost. The first two Thor films were directed by Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor, respectively.

Waititi also starred as Korg in Ragnarok. He later reprised his role in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. His other recent directing credits include Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows.

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok is an optimistic superhero tale about nation and its people. The film exposes the uprightness of Thor’s homeland, Asgard, showing that its power and honour come from his father Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) bloodthirsty addiction to conquest the Nine Realms.

In a recent interview, Hemsworth had mentioned, "I’d play this character (Thor) for as long as anyone would let me. I’ve loved it so much."

The announcement of Thor 4 comes as many expected Avengers: Endgame to be the final outing to feature the original core cast of the Marvel superheroes-- Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor and Hulk.

