Thor Was a Wreck in Avengers Endgame And This Sad Video of Chris Hemsworth is Proof
While Chris Hemsworth was unsure if he'd ever release this video of himself from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, he released it on The Tonight Show and later uploaded it on his Instagram handle on Thursday.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)
Having lost his family, his people and his planet Asgard, Thor was a wreck post the Infinity War. To an extent that in Avengers: Endgame he decides to hook on beers, pizza and video games with a large protruding belly with no future plans whatsoever.
Turning up on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the actor revealed that to step into the shoes of a depressed, out of shape and sad superhero, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth turned to Johnny Cash's song Hurt, which he claims to be the saddest song in the world. While he was unsure if he'd ever release this video of himself from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, he first released it on The Tonight Show and later uploaded it on his Instagram handle on Thursday.
"Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys," he captioned the video.
In the video, the actor can be seen playing his guitar and singing Hurt as tears trickle down his face. The hilariously sad video is viral on the Internet and fans can't stop talking about it. While Hemsworth may have done his rendition of the Johnny Cash number to slip into the character of Fat Thor, Twitter on its part was divided between awe and mirth. While some showed 'love' there were others who found the clip extremely funny. Take a look at the video:
On the work front, Chris Hemsworth’s Men in Black: International is now running in theatres. Meanwhile, Hemsworth is leaving the doors open to whether he will ever essay the Asgardian prince on screen again. The actor told Variety that while he would still love to do more with the character of Thor, he does not know, "what the plan is." The actor added, "I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
- Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Routine will Inspire You for a Healthy Lifestyle
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s