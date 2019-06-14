Take the pledge to vote

Thor Was a Wreck in Avengers Endgame And This Sad Video of Chris Hemsworth is Proof

While Chris Hemsworth was unsure if he'd ever release this video of himself from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, he released it on The Tonight Show and later uploaded it on his Instagram handle on Thursday.

June 14, 2019
Thor Was a Wreck in Avengers Endgame And This Sad Video of Chris Hemsworth is Proof
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)
Having lost his family, his people and his planet Asgard, Thor was a wreck post the Infinity War. To an extent that in Avengers: Endgame he decides to hook on beers, pizza and video games with a large protruding belly with no future plans whatsoever.

Turning up on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the actor revealed that to step into the shoes of a depressed, out of shape and sad superhero, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth turned to Johnny Cash's song Hurt, which he claims to be the saddest song in the world. While he was unsure if he'd ever release this video of himself from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, he first released it on The Tonight Show and later uploaded it on his Instagram handle on Thursday.

"Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys," he captioned the video.

In the video, the actor can be seen playing his guitar and singing Hurt as tears trickle down his face. The hilariously sad video is viral on the Internet and fans can't stop talking about it. While Hemsworth may have done his rendition of the Johnny Cash number to slip into the character of Fat Thor, Twitter on its part was divided between awe and mirth. While some showed 'love' there were others who found the clip extremely funny. Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth’s Men in Black: International is now running in theatres. Meanwhile, Hemsworth is leaving the doors open to whether he will ever essay the Asgardian prince on screen again. The actor told Variety that while he would still love to do more with the character of Thor, he does not know, "what the plan is." The actor added, "I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."

