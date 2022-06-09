Thor's New Clip: Valkyrie, Jane Foster Up the Action Quotient, Gorr Proves to Be a Tough Villain

Thor Love and Thunder will be on the big screen within a month, and to make the wait easier for fans Marvel has unveiled a new clip which teases lots of action, drama and laughter. The new 30-second clip shows Christian Bale’s Gorr having a face-off with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Rocket, along with the other Guardian of the Galaxy peeps also makes a cameo where the former reminds Thor that it was supposed to be a relaxing holiday. The shots are made more intriguing with Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child o’ Mine playing in the background.

The old clip of Zeus snapping his fingers and making Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) clothes disappear also features in this video. Jane and Valkyrie raise the wow quotient with their respective action scenes.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Thor Love and Thunder will release in India on 7th July 2022, a day before its US release. Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut. Last month, Thor’s second trailer was released which unveiled Bale’s looks as the new MCU villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The new trailer has sent MCU fans into a massive meltdown, with some dubbing it a “masterpiece” already. The 2.15-minute trailer begins with Korg telling a story about Thor, detailing his life post-Avengers: Endgame. We see God of Thunder’s first encounter with Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Soon, the chilling villain is introduced to the audience in black and white. Gorr the God Butcher arrives looking quite terrifying as he takes a vow to eliminate every god that exists. “The only ones who gods care about are themselves. So, this is my vow… All gods will die,” says Bale’s Gorr in the trailer.

Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder to release in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

