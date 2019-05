Those Eyes: Karan Johar Can't Stop Gushing Over Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie

Touted as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for his hazel green eyes, chiselled body and perfect dance moves. It's no news that he enjoys a massive fan following and young actors like Tiger Shroff consider him his idol. Even filmmaker Karan Johar approves Hrithik of his good looks.On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen simply staring into the camera. He captioned it, "Sun suits me selfie."Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the image. He rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys. Apart from him, actor Kunal Kapoor also gave a thumbs up to Hrithik's selfies.On the films front, two films of Karan -- Kalank and Student of the Year 2 made to the theaters recently. However, both the films failed to draw the audience to cinema halls.Next, he is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Takht, a multi-starrer period drama. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.Follow @News18Movies for more