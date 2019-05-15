Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Those Eyes: Karan Johar Can't Stop Gushing Over Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie

Hritrhik Roshan shared many selfies on Instagram, and filmmaker Karan Johar got really impressed with them.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Those Eyes: Karan Johar Can't Stop Gushing Over Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram
Loading...
Touted as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for his hazel green eyes, chiselled body and perfect dance moves. It's no news that he enjoys a massive fan following and young actors like Tiger Shroff consider him his idol. Even filmmaker Karan Johar approves Hrithik of his good looks.

On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen simply staring into the camera. He captioned it, "Sun suits me selfie."

View this post on Instagram

Sun suits me selfie

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on



Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the image. He rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys. Apart from him, actor Kunal Kapoor also gave a thumbs up to Hrithik's selfies.

On the films front, two films of Karan -- Kalank and Student of the Year 2 made to the theaters recently. However, both the films failed to draw the audience to cinema halls.

Next, he is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Takht, a multi-starrer period drama. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram