English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Those Eyes: Karan Johar Can't Stop Gushing Over Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
Hritrhik Roshan shared many selfies on Instagram, and filmmaker Karan Johar got really impressed with them.
Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram
Loading...
Touted as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for his hazel green eyes, chiselled body and perfect dance moves. It's no news that he enjoys a massive fan following and young actors like Tiger Shroff consider him his idol. Even filmmaker Karan Johar approves Hrithik of his good looks.
On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen simply staring into the camera. He captioned it, "Sun suits me selfie."
Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the image. He rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys. Apart from him, actor Kunal Kapoor also gave a thumbs up to Hrithik's selfies.
On the films front, two films of Karan -- Kalank and Student of the Year 2 made to the theaters recently. However, both the films failed to draw the audience to cinema halls.
Next, he is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Takht, a multi-starrer period drama. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
On Tuesday, Hrithik shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen simply staring into the camera. He captioned it, "Sun suits me selfie."
Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the image. He rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys. Apart from him, actor Kunal Kapoor also gave a thumbs up to Hrithik's selfies.
On the films front, two films of Karan -- Kalank and Student of the Year 2 made to the theaters recently. However, both the films failed to draw the audience to cinema halls.
Next, he is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Takht, a multi-starrer period drama. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results