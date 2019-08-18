Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Those Who Said I Didn’t Deserve to Be in Films Have Retired but I’m Still Here, Says John Abraham

John Abraham’s Batla House, also starring Mrunal Thakur, is currently running successfully in theatres.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Those Who Said I Didn't Deserve to Be in Films Have Retired but I'm Still Here, Says John Abraham
John Abraham. (Image: Instagram)
Actor John Abraham says the worst criticism he has faced since the time he entered Bollywood is that he doesn't "deserve to be in this industry".

"'I don't deserve to be in this industry' is the worst piece of criticism I've ever received. I got that from day one. It's been about 17 years since then. Most people who said that are now married with children, half of them have retired, some have left their jobs. I am still here," John said. 

After a brief successful stint in modelling, John entered Bollywood with Jism in 2013. He went on to do projects such as Paap, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Baabul, Dostana, New York, Housefull 2, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Batla House and also became a producer along the way. 

Talking on the chat show By Invite Only, John also gave taglines for Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh. He said, "If Kangana Ranaut was a brand, her tagline would be 'Say it like it is'". On Ranveer, he said, "Ranveer Singh is like Duracell, so (his tagline would be) 'Go on and on and on'."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

