Though I’m Spiritual, I’m Not Highly Religious, Says Kalki Koechlin

National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin, who is playing a pivotal role in Sacred Games 2, says that though she is quite politically aware as an individual, global politics was not a dinner table discussion at her home during her childhood.

"I haven't grown up in an environment where politics was a topic of discussion but yes, we all watch the news on TV and read newspapers that make us aware, and as growing-up kids, influence all of us. But the socio-political change was not a regular topic of conversation," Kalki told IANS.

In the Netflix show, she plays Batya, who comes from a conflicted background as her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who abandoned her as a teenager. The changing politics and conflicted situations emotionally dent Batya. She gets into drugs and becomes a rebel as a teenager. Later, she begins to follow Guruji, a spiritual leader who heals her emotionally.

Talking about her spiritual influences in her growing up years, Kalki said, "But that is very different from Batya because as a kid I have grown up in Sri Aurobindo Ashram, so the spiritual inclination was only natural. I have grown up with a certain philosophy that helped me to stay calm in life and, though I am spiritual, I am not highly religious," she said.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Guruji on the Netflix show and it was the first time that Kalki got to work with her ‘favourite' actor. "We all know that he is such a good actor. It’s quite interesting that just as my character Batya is in awe of Guruji, I am in awe of Pankaj ji in reality. He is such a wonderful actor," she said.

Not long ago, Kalki faced criticism when she cut her hair short. She says she has found a way to stay immune from the negativity of social media. "I stopped reading the comment section because people have an opinion on everything. I put out pictures, I post my work and then I get out of there. That's the way to deal with it. I used to engage more in the past but then I realised that there are too many people with too many opinions, and we cannot please everyone," she said.

On her favourite of the two Sacred Games seasons, she said, "It is surely the second season because here things have more to do with the psychology of each character. I think the first season was to do with a lot of build-up whereas in this, we all are heading towards the conclusion. The plot is thickening."

Directed by Neeraj Ghawyan and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games 2 also features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shobhita Dhulipala, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla and Geetanjali Thapa among others. The show started streaming on Netflix from Thursday.

