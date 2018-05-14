English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thought Noone Would Like me in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Aamir Khan
To celebrate the film's 30 years, a special screening was held where Khan, along with director Mansoor Khan, music duo Anand Milind and other cast and crew were present.
Image courtesy: YouTube/Still from Aye Mere Humsafar Song
Mumbai: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave a blockbuster launchpad to Aamir Khan but the superstar reveals that he was critical of his work in the film and unhappy with his performance.
The romantic-drama, released on April 29, 1988, was a modern-day take on the classic tragic love story Romeo and Juliet.
The film featured Khan and Juhi Chawla and went on to become one of the biggest hits.
"When I see my work I don't like it. I feel it could've been much better. Especially in this film, I loved Juhi's work. She was bang on, fantastic, natural. I was very raw. Some scenes I did ok, some I didn't and fumbled," Khan said at the event.
The "Dangal" star quipped he is ready to "reshoot" the film because he does not consider his performance good in it. "I was convinced, when the film releases, people will love Juhi and my work won't be appreciated much because I also didn't like my work. I was very unhappy with my work, I still am. But people liked it! May be I was fortunate," he said.
