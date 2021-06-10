When Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan Argued During Indian Idol Audition

Music composer Anu Malik has an old association with the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has remained in several seasons as a judge. In the current Season 12 too, he can be seen sharing the judges’ panel with singers Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for some episodes.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media when Anu co-judged the show with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Merchant. During the audition round of the season, he once had a heated argument with Sunidhi over a contestant’s performance.

When a woman came on the stage, the music composer encouraged her saying that she looks like a strong person. If she sings well, she will get good results and go forward in the show. He asked her to concentrate and perform. She sang Dil Ko Hazaar Baar from the 2004 film Murder. The judges can be seen listening carefully but when her performance ended, Anu didn’t seem impressed.

The composer told the woman that the judges are looking for a pleasant voice. If a person does not have it, they won’t be able to take him/her forward. However, he was interrupted by Sunidhi’s comment who felt that her voice was good and she was ready to take her to the next round. Anu, however, did not like the interruption and the two judges engaged in a spat. He explained to her she could have spoken after he completed his comment. But the singer insisted she was just keeping her point and her comment wasn’t directed at him. An irritated Anu then asked her to carry on.

Eventually, even the music director considered the woman’s talent and gave his nod to promote her to the next round of the show. The third judge Salim, who was keeping quiet till now, also agreed that the participant deserved a chance.

