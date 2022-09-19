Three Generations of Bachchan Ladies to Join Hands For Navya Nanda’s Debut Podcast

The Bachchan family of Bollywood is a regular feature on entertainment tabloids and gossip columns, which speak volumes about public interest in one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstar families. We have seen two generations of Bachchans on screen several times as Abhishek Bachchan has shared screen space with both his parents more than once. However, we are soon to get an intimate glimpse into the Bachchan family with greater precision as three generations of the family will soon appear together to tell you “stories you have never heard before”.

Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda may not have made her debut on screen yet but she will soon burst into the entertainment scene with her new podcast show. Titled, What the Hell Navya, the first episode will feature none other than her own mother and grandmother.

The trailer of the podcast was shared by Navya in a collaborative post with IVM Podcasts on September 17 and is extremely intriguing. Take a look.

The promo starts with Jaya Bachchan wanting to tell a funny story while Navya tries to imitate her mother Shweta as she introduces herself. Jaya also says she has her secrets but we do not get to see if she does spill the beans on them.

She talks about how the dynamics of love has changed since her time and calls her daughter and her granddaughter, her best friends. Shweta goes on to say that she has at least three What the Hell Navya moments in a day. On the whole, it looks like a fun episode where we get to know a different side of these 3 women.

Created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India, a new episode of What The Hell Navya will be released every Saturday starting from September 24.

