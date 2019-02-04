English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Three Indian-origin Musicians Nominated at the Grammys 2019
A week ahead of the biggest awards in the world of music, we take a look at the three Indian-origin musicians nominated for this year's Grammy Awards.
Snatam Kaur, Falguni Shah and Prashant Mistry
Loading...
Three Indian-origin musicians have been nominated at this years Grammy Awards. Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry and Snatam Kaur Khalsa come from different musical backgrounds and have been nominated in three different categories at the awards.
US-based Snatam Kaur performs new age Indian devotional music, kirtan, and tours the world as a peace activist. Her music is rooted in the Sikh tradition. Her album Beloved is nominated in the New Age Album category.
"For Beloved, I spent a good amount of time developing the pieces because I wanted each to be one that people could connect with, listen to and chant along to. In the Sikh tradition, there's a reference to (a principle called) call of response. It's not about one person's performance. There's a community response [that's required]. So, in this album, [I've kept] enough space for people to sing and chant," she told Mid-Day.
Having learnt devotional music from her mother, who trained in India, the kundalini yoga teacher combines her learning across disciplines to create a holistic healing pattern for her followers during workshops.
Competing in the Best Children's Album category is Falguni Shah with her album Falu's Bazaar. It is packed with Indian flavours, like the track Masala (where she decodes Indian spices for her son), or a Gujarati lullaby crooned by her mother. The 14-track album came about owing to her attempt to answer son Nishaad's questions on why their way of living is different from the rest.
"I am honoured to be representing not only India at the Grammys, but also the millions of immigrants who have travelled to the US to achieve success," Falguni, who moved to New York in 2010, said in a statement.
London-based Prashant Mistry's album, Symbol, has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. He describes it as "a call to empathy in times when powerful forces are trying their best to drive us apart."
Among the few Indian-origin musicians to make a flourishing career in electronic music overseas, the work of Prashant Mistry's Engine-Earz Experiment is reflective of his learning from this country. "Indian sounds are an intrinsic part of my palette. I grew up with [Indian] instruments, which are as much a part of my musical make-up as electronic music."
The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
US-based Snatam Kaur performs new age Indian devotional music, kirtan, and tours the world as a peace activist. Her music is rooted in the Sikh tradition. Her album Beloved is nominated in the New Age Album category.
"For Beloved, I spent a good amount of time developing the pieces because I wanted each to be one that people could connect with, listen to and chant along to. In the Sikh tradition, there's a reference to (a principle called) call of response. It's not about one person's performance. There's a community response [that's required]. So, in this album, [I've kept] enough space for people to sing and chant," she told Mid-Day.
Having learnt devotional music from her mother, who trained in India, the kundalini yoga teacher combines her learning across disciplines to create a holistic healing pattern for her followers during workshops.
Competing in the Best Children's Album category is Falguni Shah with her album Falu's Bazaar. It is packed with Indian flavours, like the track Masala (where she decodes Indian spices for her son), or a Gujarati lullaby crooned by her mother. The 14-track album came about owing to her attempt to answer son Nishaad's questions on why their way of living is different from the rest.
"I am honoured to be representing not only India at the Grammys, but also the millions of immigrants who have travelled to the US to achieve success," Falguni, who moved to New York in 2010, said in a statement.
London-based Prashant Mistry's album, Symbol, has been nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. He describes it as "a call to empathy in times when powerful forces are trying their best to drive us apart."
Among the few Indian-origin musicians to make a flourishing career in electronic music overseas, the work of Prashant Mistry's Engine-Earz Experiment is reflective of his learning from this country. "Indian sounds are an intrinsic part of my palette. I grew up with [Indian] instruments, which are as much a part of my musical make-up as electronic music."
The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results