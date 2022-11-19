'...Thrilled to Finally Announce its Arrival': Sushmita Sen's Cryptic Post on Birthday

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Ageing like fine wine, the actress seems to get younger with each passing day. The Bollywood actress who rocked the entire film industry during the late 90s has been an inspiration to many. Sushmita is unafraid of speaking her mind. Her bold yet powerful statements have hogged the limelight more than once.

From her controversial love life to her brave revelations about the cine industry, Sushmita remains undaunted at 47. On the occasion of her birthday, the former crowned diva penned a cryptic post on Instagram that has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users.

Sushmita shared a sunkissed selfie of herself on the photo-sharing application. Donning an electric blue tee, the actress levelled up her glam game with a pair of uber-cool sunglasses. She rounded off her chic avatar by sporting straight open hair and pouty lips.

Along with the glamorous snap, Sushmita also penned a suspicious note that read, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! I love you guys!!!.” The actress hashtagged the post with her usual holy words #duggadugga.

Although the Instagram caption hints at the “arrival” of something, it is still unclear what Sushmita actually wants to convey through her post.

Nevertheless, Sushmita’s birthday click has drawn her admirers to the comment section who have poured their heartfelt messages, expressing love and adoration. Susmita’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa also dropped a sweet note in the comments with the words “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know… I love you didi.” The Main Hoon Naa actress’s industry friends, including actresses Malvika Raaj and Divya Agarwal, also called her an “inspiration.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is all pumped up to give audiences an impactful visual treat with the web series Taali. Taali tells the tale of transgender activist, Gauri Sawant. The drama series is helmed by Nation award-winning director Ravi Jadhav. Although the shooting of Taali has been wrapped up, further details are not unveiled as of yet.

