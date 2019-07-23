Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Through My Films, I’ll Make Sure That a Sardar Character is Not Made Fun of, Says Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh says it’s wrong of people to poke fun at sardars just because they love making merry and having fun.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Through My Films, I’ll Make Sure That a Sardar Character is Not Made Fun of, Says Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Though he says he cannot bring any substantial shift all by himself, but Diljit Dosanjh is determined to change the image of sardars in films and popular culture.

“Whatever film I am doing, I will make sure that a Sardar character is not made fun of. It is a different thing that Sardars love making merry and having fun, but that doesn’t mean people should make fun of us,” he told Indian Express.

Diljit says though the days when sardars were used as mere caricatures in films have gone for good, there’s still a long way to go. “I don’t think there has been a lot of change, but I also think if movies with Sikh characters do good business, things will be different for us. There used to be times when I didn’t fit in any roles in Bollywood. But now things are changing,” he said.

Earlier, he spoke about why he’s done few films since his impressive debut in Bollywood in 2016’s Udta Punjab. "I don't have a godfather, so I have to choose from the roles offered to me. Also, I have been vocal about the fact that I won't do roles that require me to remove my turban. That narrows down my options further. But times are changing. In Good News, my character originally wasn't a Punjabi, but the makers decided to cast me because they liked my work," he had told Mid-Day.

Diljit will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala, which is slated to release on July 26.

