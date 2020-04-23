Throwback Pic of Kareena and Karisma Has 3 Kapoor Generations Together on Vacation

A throwback photo of Bollywood’s favourite siblings Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with their children and mother Babita Kapoor is going viral on social media.

By the looks of it, the picture seems to have been clicked during a vacation. The throwback photo has three generations of Kapoor family which includes Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samaira Kapoor, Kiaan Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan.

The family which can be seen sporting casuals is standing on a street with a red building on the backdrop.

On the work front, Karisma, who made a comeback into the world of acting through a web show titled Mentalhood, told SpotboyE that her daughter and her friends are interested in all things cinema.

“My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity,” she said.

Whereas, Kareena’s last movie was Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that stars Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama, directed by Advait Chandan, is loosely adapted from American drama Forrest Gump. The film also stars Mona Singh.

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer action-drama Takht is another flick that will see Kareena in a key role. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are among other actors in Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more



-



