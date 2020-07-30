Throwback Pic of Parth Samthaan with Mother is Getting All the Love on Social Media

Actor Parth Samthaan, on Wednesday, took to his official social media account to share a special throwback post. In a nostalgic moment, he shared a rare picture from his childhood albums. The photo has Parth as a young boy posing with his mother who is giving a heartwarming smile.

Parth posted the image on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Look what I found (sic.)”

Parth, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, revealed on Sunday that he has tested negative for the virus. The actor shared his health update news and extended heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their prayers on his Instagram account. He wrote, “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you.” In caption, Parth wrote, “Thankyou (sic).”

Thankyou A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

He recently travelled to Pune to be with his family. While several social media users accused the actor of flouting BMC’s quarantine rules after testing COVID-19 recently, Parth mentioned he was having a 'panic attack'.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay resumed a week after Parth’s diagnosis with actors Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey who started shooting for their respective parts. Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif, on the other hand, have been filming their segments from home owing to safety concerns.

Although Parth who plays Anurag Basu has tested negative for COVID-19, he is not expected to join sets to shoot for KZK anytime soon. Although he may shoot from home like lead actresses Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes.